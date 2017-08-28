IBPS RRB VI preliminary examination admit card released; visit ibps.in to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for candidates attempting the Scale I preliminary examination 2017 for recruitment in regional rural banks, India Today said. Applicants can download the admit cards at ibps.in

Hindustan Times reported that the preliminary exam will last for 45 minutes. The exam will have two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions.

"For officer scale I, there will be 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude while for office assistant there will be 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of numerical ability. The medium of the exam will be Hindi/English," the newspaper reported.

According to NDTV, the following items will not be allowed inside the exam centre: "Any stationary item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, log table, electronic pen/scanner, any communication device like mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health Band etc. Other items like goggles, handbags, hair-pin, hair-band, belt, cap, any watch/wrist watch, camera, any metallic item, any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle, Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like camera, Bluetooth devices."

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card: