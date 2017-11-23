IBPS RRB main exam results for 2017 to be declared today evening; check online at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the results of the Reserved Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment main examinations for officer scale 1, 2 and 3 on Thursday evening. Candidates can check the results on the official website: ibps.in.

The examination which was held in November included questions on reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, computer knowledge and a language, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The examination was held in both Hindi and English for 200 marks, the report added.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to official website of IBPS: ibps.in

2) Click on ‘IBPS RRB results 2017’

3) Enter your roll number and other relevant details

4) Click on 'Login'

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.