I&B ministry's guidelines against fake news: Editors Guild of India condemns ministry's decision, acknowledges PMO's intervention

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday, in a statement, strongly condemned the arbitrary manner contemplated by Information and Broadcast Ministry to penalise any journalist or media organisation publishing fake news, ANI said.

The Editors' Guild also acknowledged the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office to withdraw the I&B Ministry’s notification but remained disturbed that faith continues to be reposed on the Press Council of India to deliver justice on such issues.

On Tuesday, Union minister Smriti Irani said that the Centre is willing to engage with journalists' bodies or organisations to fight the "menace" of fake news a day after the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued guidelines against it.

Irani took to Twitter on Tuesday to address debates that kicked up after the guidelines were released. "PIB accreditation guidelines asking Press Council of India (PCI) and News Broadcasters' Association (NBA) to define and act against 'fake news' have generated debate," she said.

Later, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday directed that the statement regarding the fake news be withdrawn and said the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Tuesday that the Centre's withdrawal of a press release on 'fake news' within 24 hours of issuing it was a victory for democracy and the media. Through the press release on fake news, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had attempted to bring restrictions on the media's autonomy, he alleged.

With inputs from PTI.