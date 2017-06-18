IAS officer Sonia Meena gets death threat from Madhya Pradesh mining mafia

Bhopal: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sonia Meena, has been received a death threat from the mining mafia in Madhya Pradesh, following which her security has been beefed up, official sources said here on Sunday. The woman officer hails from Rajasthan.

Meena is at present posted as additional district magistrate and zila panchayat chief executive officer in Umaria district.

Earlier, she was posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Rajnagar in Chhattarpur district, where she had got impounded sand-laden trucks of sand mafia Arjun Singh Bundela, who had then allegedly threatened her.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh, Sonia Meena has mentioned the death threat issued to her and sought adequate security since she has to travel to Chhattarpur district to submit documents/evidence in court regarding the seizures.

Umaria district magistrate Abhishek Singh told the media on Sunday that security to the woman officer of the IAS has been increased and adequate security will be provided to her during her Chhattarpur visits.