IAF chief BS Dhanoa reviews security arrangements in Northeast India

Shillong: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario in the northeast with commanders from the Eastern Air Command.

Dhanoa, who inaugurated the Commanders' Conference in Shillong in Meghalaya, updated the commanders on the security scenario and infrastructure in the northeastern region.

The Chief of the Air Staff exhorted all field commanders to put in efforts to upgrade the operational infrastructure and capability of the eastern zone.

He also stressed on the importance of leadership, team building and discipline.

Earlier on arrival, the Air Chief and Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA), were received by Air Marshal Anil Khosla, who heads the Shillong-based Eastern Air Command.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented on his arrival.

The Air Chief awarded Trophies to the Commanders for achieving excellence in the fields of Operations, Maintenance and Administration.