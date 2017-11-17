Hyderabad teacher beats up 5-year-old UKG student with stick at school; boy hospitalised

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was allegedly hit by his teacher with a stick at a private school in Tarnaka area in Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.
The boy, a UKG student, was taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.
In a complaint, the boy's father said the teacher hit his son with a stick on his back, Osmania University police station Inspector V Ashok Reddy said.
Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and were questioning the teacher, he said.
The boy was later taken to a hospital, Reddy said.
The boy had allegedly beaten up some of his classmates and to control him, the teacher apparently hit him, the police official said, citing preliminary investigation.
Published Date: Nov 17, 2017 08:31 am | Updated Date: Nov 17, 2017 08:31 am