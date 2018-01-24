Hyderabad student booked by police after cheating death in nearly suicidal selfie before a running train

A 22-year-old student who was taking a selfie video near Bharat Nagar Railway Station in Hyderabad was seriously injured when a MMTS train hit him from behind, according to media reports.

The video, apparently recorded on 21 January, shows the man recording a video even as an MMTS train approaches in the background. In the final moments of the video, the train appears to hit the man from behind as the video switches off.

#WATCH | Dramatic selfie video of a boy, who was hit by MMTS train in Hyderabad. The boy has escaped with injuries. Railway police has registered a case for trespassing. pic.twitter.com/02lI6ERsg6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 24, 2018

The man identified as Shiva alias Subash was later admitted to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. A case under 147 IR Act and trespassing against him has been registered by the Railway Police Force, India Today reported.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dasya Naik, Sub-Inspector, Nampally, Telangana State Railway Police, said that “He did not realise the danger he was in and ignored the furious honking by the loco pilot who tried to warn him. The train hit him and he was thrown away from the track. He received serious injuries on the right hand, head and chest, but is out of danger now."

The incident comes a day after the video of a Kashmiri man lying down on a railway track under a running train went viral. The undated video, shows the Pheran (a traditional Kashmiri cloak) clad man lying face down in the middle of the track as the train passed over him.

He lets out a celebratory shout after the stunt to his friend who seems to have recorded the video even as several social media users called for action against him.

The incident was condemned by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. "There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can't believe the stupidity of these young men," Omar wrote on Twitter.

With inputs from PTI