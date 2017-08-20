Hyderabad Police to geotag all Ganesh pandals, deploy over 24,000 security personnel

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have decided to geotag all Ganesh pandals in the city to monitor them and prevent any untoward incident during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Security would also be stepped up with the deployment of over 24,000 police personnel, an official said, adding that elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of Ganesh idols' immersion slated on 5 September.

"Over 24,000 police personnel will be deployed as part of security measures. The personnel from Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force will also be on duty during the festival," Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendar Reddy said.

All Ganesh pandals will be geotagged in the city and this system will help in monitoring on how the police officials are supervising the arrangements during the festival period, he said.

This will also enable to know about the visits of police officials to the pandals and also about the organisers, Reddy said.

"QR codes will also be provided to the pandals to verify their arrangements," he said

A review meeting was held on Friday with officials of different departments, representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and other organisations here to take stock of the arrangements made for an "incident free" Ganesh visarjan, he said.

"Lakhs of people participate in Ganesh visarjan. In order to ensure that Ganesh visarjan is done in a peaceful atmosphere, all security arrangements are being done," Reddy said, adding that measures have also been taken up to cover all procession routes with CCTV cameras.

At the meeting, it was also decided to ensure that the grand immersion procession completes on a single day, he said.

Reddy also sought cooperation from the public for the smooth conduct of the festival.