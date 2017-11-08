Hyderabad Police prohibits begging on city roads ahead of Ivanka Trump's visit in November

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police has prohibited begging on the city's roads, saying it causes nuisance and danger to vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

The order comes ahead of the three-day eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 to be held from 28 November, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

In a notification issued on Tuesday night, Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendra Reddy said begging was causing nuisance, obstruction to free movement, danger to vehicular traffic and pedestrians, and affecting the public order.

As per the notification, begging alms has been prohibited in public places and on the city's main road junctions for two months from this Wednesday morning until 7 January 2018.

Any person violating the order shall be liable for punishment under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant provisions of The Hyderabad City Police Act, The Telangana Prevention of Begging Act and The Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, the notification said.