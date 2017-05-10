Hyderabad, parts of Telangana receive heavy rainfall; more in store, says IMD

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and parts of Telangana received heavy rainfall accompanied by squall late last Tuesday night and early Wednesday, throwing normal life out of gear in the state capital.

Chevella, neighbouring Hyderabad, and Khammam received as high as seven centimeter of rainfall each, while parts of Hyderabad city got six centimeters of rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its daily weather report of Telangana state.

Electricity supply was also affected in several localities of the city as the squall resulted in trees getting uprooted and caused disturbance to the power supply network.

The personnel from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were engaged in clearing the debris. The electricity supply was also being restored, official sources said.

Despite the rains, there was no major change in maximum temperatures recorded in Telangana during the last 24 hours, as per the IMD weather report. The temperatures were above normal at one or two places over Telangana. The highest maximum temperature of 43°C was recorded in Ramagundam, Nizamabad and Adilabad, the report said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in next 24 hours, the IMD said in its weather forecast.