Hyderabad-based seminary issues fatwa against prawns, asks Muslims to avoid eating them

Hyderabad: An Islamic seminary based in Hyderabad, Jamia Nizamia, has issued a `fatwa' that Muslims should avoid eating prawns.

Prawns do not fall in the category of fish, and their consumption should be avoided, it said.

Jamia Nizamia, a century-old seminary, is a highly-respected Islamic institution in the city.

Fatwa is a legal pronouncement based on the Islamic law, issued usually when someone seeks to know the legal position on a particular issue.