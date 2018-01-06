You are here:
Hyderabad-based seminary issues fatwa against prawns, asks Muslims to avoid eating them

India PTI Jan 06, 2018 19:25:07 IST

Hyderabad: An Islamic seminary based in Hyderabad, Jamia Nizamia, has issued a `fatwa' that Muslims should avoid eating prawns.

Prawns do not fall in the category of fish, and their consumption should be avoided, it said.

Representational image. Reuters

Jamia Nizamia, a century-old seminary, is a highly-respected Islamic institution in the city.

Fatwa is a legal pronouncement based on the Islamic law, issued usually when someone seeks to know the legal position on a particular issue.


Published Date: Jan 06, 2018 19:02 PM | Updated Date: Jan 06, 2018 19:25 PM

