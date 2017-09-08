You are here:
Dera HQ search ops LIVE: Operations conclude for the day; Cash, hard disk, designer clothes recovered

IndiaFP StaffSep, 08 2017 20:51:31 IST
  • 20:51 (IST)

    Licensed weapons were earlier deposited to the police by Dera Sacha Sauda followers

    The police and the Dera management have maintained that licenced weapons were deposited by most Dera followers at Sirsa with the police authorities. - PTI

  • 20:45 (IST)

    Hisar IGP, Sirsa SP and district deputy commissioner were also part of search operations

    Hisar Inspector general of police Amitabh Dhillon, Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi and Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh are also part of the exercise.

    Officials from revenue, health, education, Tourism and other departments also participated. Bomb disposal squads and commandos were also deployed inside as a preventive measure. 

    With inputs from PTI and IANS

  • 20:37 (IST)

    Photo of the black Toyota Lexus luxury SUV without the number plate seized at the Dera headquarters

    The vehicle was taken to the Sirsa police station.

    Image courtesy: PTI

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Hospital, stadium, resort, bungalows: Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters have it all

    The Dera is spread over two campuses, 600 acres and over 100 acres respectively, about eight kilometres from Sirsa and 260 kilometres from Chandigarh. It houses a stadium, a hospital, educational institutions, luxury resort, bungalows and markets. Hundreds of people and sect followers permanently live and work in the mini-township. 

    The premises, where the sect chief lived, known as the "gufa" (cave), is itself spread over an area of nearly 100 acres. It is said to have ultra-luxury facilities. The campus has palatial bungalows of his other family members, none of whom are in the premises since 25 August, when the sect chief was convicted of rape and sent to jail. - IANS

  • 20:14 (IST)

    Rs 12,000 in new notes, computer, along with luxury car, hard disks, seized

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101Reporters

  • 20:08 (IST)

    Two minor children found handed over to local DCPO

    The two minor children are among the five found near the Dera headquarters in Upkaar Colony. They have now been handed over to the DCPO.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101Reporters

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Search operation peacefully ends for the day at 6.30 pm, will continue again tomorrow

    "The search operation began at 9 am and peacefully concluded at 6.30 pm inside the Dera headquarter premises. It will resume again on Saturday," said district deputy commissioner Prabhjot Singh.

    He also said the forensic team has begun its investigation in Gurmeet Ram Rahim's cave inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101Reporters

  • 19:45 (IST)

    Haryana minister Anil Vij says Dera head has been convicted, not the organisation

    Asked whether he would reach out to the followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda in future to seek votes, Vij said, "We seek votes from all."

    "It is the Dera's head who has been convicted by the court and the Dera has not been declared illegal," he said.

    During the last Assembly polls in Haryana, the Dera head had announced support to the BJP. - PTI

  • 19:32 (IST)

    "Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would be killed by inmates if left alone without security," says jail inmate on bail

    A Rohtak jail inmate Somu Pandit said that the anger against the self-styled godman is such that he would be killed if left alone with no security.

  • 19:27 (IST)

    16 'nakas' set up near Dera Sacha Sauda's headquarters

    Sixteen 'nakas' have been set up near the Dera. Forty-one companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Sirsa district. - PTI

  • 19:20 (IST)

    Duty magistrates, executive magistrates, revenue officials also part of search operations
     
    PTI

  • 19:05 (IST)

    800-acre Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters divided into 10 zones for sanitisation

    The Dera, spread over nearly 800 acres, has been divided into ten zones for the purpose of sanitisation and searches, with each zone under the control of a senior officer. - PTI

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Search team also found 1500 pairs of shoes, designer clothes and cash inside Dera headquarters

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Haryana health minister Anil Vij orders inquiry into 14 bodies taken from Dera to a Lucknow medical college

    Following media reports such as those by News24which said at least 14 dead bodies were sent from the Dera headquarters to a private medical college in Lucknow, Haryana health minister Anil Vij ordered an inquiry into the same on Friday. He has asked the Director General of Health Services to conduct the investigation at the earliest.

    News24 reported that the no rules were followed and proper paperwork was not done. The dead bodies were taken between January 2017 and August 2017. The news channel also claimed death certificates were not issued.

    "If this was done, the formalities should have been completed. The reason for sending the bodies must be ascertained. Orders have been issued to examine the matter and find out facts in this case," Vij said. 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101Reporters

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Journalists not allowed to enter Dera Sacha Sauda

    Journalists were stopped at the Shah Satnam Singh Chowk, about seven kilometres from the headquarters. The chowk, which separates the heart of the city from the Dera, is also under heavy security. - PTI

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Have a look into Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters sprawled across 800 acres

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Curfew remains in place 

    Curfew remains in force on roads leading to the Dera headquarters. The roads are also blocked and no unauthorised person is being allowed to move towards the Dera premises. - PTI

  • 18:33 (IST)

    A deserted view at the main entrance to the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa ahead of the search operations

    Image courtesy: PTI

  • 18:25 (IST)

    Here are some pictures taken earlier on 6 September from inside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Lexus car found inside Dera headquarters brought to Sirsa police station 

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Search operations being videographed by retired judge AKS Pawar

    The process, which began around 8 am, is being videographed and monitored by retired District and Sessions Judge AKS Pawar, who was appointed as a Court Commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday to oversee the exercise. - PTI

  • 18:10 (IST)

    Rooms sealed, hard disks, unlabelled medicines recovered

    In a mammoth search operation being carried out by security forces and district authorities, some rooms were also sealed and hard disk drives and unlabelled medicines recovered, Haryana's information and public relations deputy director, Satish Mehra, who has been authorised by the administration to speak to the media, said.

    "Some rooms have been sealed, computer hard disk drives, unregistered Lexus car, an OB van, Rs 7,000 of demonetised currency, Rs 12,000 cash and some pharma medicines without labels or a brand name are among other items which have been seized," he said. - PTI

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Five people including two minors have been found inside

    In the ongoing search operation at Dera Sacha Sauda, five people including two minors have been found, said Satish Mishra, deputy director of Haryana public relations department. A walkie talkie was also recovered as well. 

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Forensic team from Roorkee has entered Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa

  • 17:48 (IST)

    Two minors found inside Gurmeet Ram Rahim's "cave" at Dera Sacha Sauda's headquarters

    The search operation at the Dera headquarters have been going on for nearly eight hours now. The forensic team is combing the "cave" where two minors have now been found, reported Times Now.

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Before AAI revoked Gurmeet Ram Rahim's airport access, he was VIP no. 51 

    Others given access to VIP lounge at airports list include attorney general, MLAs, MPs, Shankaracharya Maharaj of Shri Dwaraka Sharada Peeth

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Black luxury car without number plate, 1200 new notes also found at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters

    In addition to the above, some endangered animals were also found, reported India Today

  • 17:24 (IST)

    Despite being convicted, Gurmeet Ram Rahim is still hailed as "god" by his followers

  • Inequality in society is one of the reasons 'premis' flock to Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Dera Sacha Sauda

    The Dera also insisted the followers to change their surnames to 'insan'. It was seen as a rule devised to spread across the message that the 'Dera' was more respectful of humanity than any other quality. No wonder then that the Dera had a substantial following among the people from the lower rungs of the much abhorred caste hierarchy. Apart from a liberal atmosphere, the Dera also seemed to have the promise of a new social status to its followers.

    "A follower who successfully convinces a good number of followers from his caste or village was seen as their leader. That enhances his social status to a spiritual leader in a group of 400 to 500 people. Many came to the Dera to attain this status" he said. The leader would be the contact person between the Dera and the followers. He would pass all the messages of the Dera to its followers and would also ensure that the followers meet the guru in their time of need.

    Read more here.

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: Dera chief one of many self-styled godmen' embroiled in scandals

    India's self-styled "godmen" have legions of devoted followers, but several have been embroiled in scandals in recent years.

    Here are some of the more famous godmen:

    Rampal Maharaj

    In 2014 the guru Rampal Maharaj barricaded himself into his ashram guarded by devotees armed with stones, petrol bombs and other weapons after a court issued a warrant for his arrest on a series of charges, including conspiracy to murder.

    It was days before police were finally able to clear the giant complex and arrest the guru, who considered himself an incarnation of a 15th-century mystic Indian poet. Six people died during the siege.

    Ashutosh Maharaj

    Devotees of Ashutosh Maharaj, who died in January 2014, are preserving his body in a freezer and insist he is in a deep meditative state.

    The hugely wealthy founder of the multi-million dollar Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (Divine Light Awakening Mission) sect apparently died of a cardiac arrest.

    Read more here

  • 16:57 (IST)

    A look at Deras and their famous political visitors 

    Infographic by Network18creative

  • 16:55 (IST)

    The ongoing search operations are expected to reveal the mysterious "gufa" (cave) where Gurmeet Ram Rahim resided

    Ram Rahim allowed no followers except close aides to enter to enter his abode where he raped the two sadhvis who later filed complaints against him. 

    To avoid controversy, the Dera changed its name from "gufa" to "Tera Vaas" (your home) about 10 years ago, reported The Indian Express

  • Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for rape is ground for take over of Dera; why is Haryana govt pussyfooting?

    Today, this political patronage extends to Hindu organisations (and Hindu-adjacent organisations) as well. As Lord Meghnad Desai pointed out in one of his columns, had the DSS been “Christian missionaries, they would have to register, be subject to audit and FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) rules.”

    But in the case of the DSS, which allegedly abetted rape, castration and even murder, there is ample ground for the government to take over its assets and banish the current administration. Is the government not doing this because the DSS is a vote bank?

    Full analysis here

  • 16:47 (IST)

    How do "godmen" like Gurmeet Ram Rahim manage to breed a cult phenomenon preying on innocent people?

    Their modus operandi usually is to claim some form of supernatural authority. Unlike priests or pandits, who are practitioners of some ideology or theory, and considered merely the conduits for communication between man and god, “godmen” claim to be the embodiment of god, vested with god-like powers. They seek to be revered and worshipped, they attempt to create a religion around and about themselves. In short, they are nothing more than charlatans and swindlers capitalizing and preying on the helplessness and naivety of people.

    Read more here

  • 16:46 (IST)

    Timeline of the Ram Rahim Singh rape case 

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim will continue to head Dera Sacha Sauda, said chairperson Vipassana earlier

  • 16:33 (IST)

    Twitter accounts of Dera Sacha Sauda and Gurmeet Ram Rahim have been blocked

    A search on the microblogging site for Ram Rahim's accounts returned a message "@Gurmeetramrahim's account has been withheld in India". It's the same for Dera Sacha Sauda's account as well. Ram Rahim's account was reportedly blocked on 1 September. 

    Read more here

  • 16:30 (IST)

    Meet Sudesh Kumari, the woman who braved odds to get justice for a sadhvi

    She is not a known face on TV channels, among champions of the cause for women. But she works quietly to make democracy tick. Kumari empathised with the two sadhvis who accused Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim of sexual exploitation because "the matter was such, how could she not be with them". It all began when she learnt about the anonymous letter written by the two women against the Dera head at Sachcha Sauda at Sirsa. "I continued to talk to her and felt her pain."

    In June 2002, when the copy of the anonymous letter came to her, she was the convenor of Jan Sangharsh Manch (JSM), Haryana. 

    "Our courage gave her hope, she was wavering fearing for her father’s life, but after this incident, she stood firm like a rock. You know how difficult it is for an Indian woman to go to a police station under normal circumstances. She was standing against the might of a man supported by the state machinery," the JSM convenor said.

    Read more here

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim's film career might not take off any time soon

    The Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has revoked the work permit of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan on 2 September. 

    Gurmeet has directed and acted in the Messenger of God (MSG) franchise, which is a series of propagandist films that only reinforce his self-obsession. The motion poster of his upcoming project MSG Online Gurukul was released on 15 August. It features him and Honeypreet Insan, his adopted daughter. Read more here.

  • 16:01 (IST)

    With Gurmeet Ram Rahim in jail, who’ll take over the Dera Sacha Sauda reins?


    Within the family of the sect's jailed leader, the name of his 33-year-old son, Jasmeet Singh Insan, is being propped up to manage the affairs of the sect in Ram Rahim's absence. Those behind the move include Ram Rahim's aged mother Naseeb Kaur and wife Harjeet Kaur, who normally keep a low profile compared to the rather flashy and even controversial lifestyle of Ram Rahim himself. 


    The "threat" to Ram Rahim's family, the source said, is from two close female aides of the sect chief — Honeypreet (who was earlier called Priyanka Taneja) and Vipassana — both of whom are said to be adopted daughters of Ram Rahim.


    While Vipassana, aged around 35 years, is officially the number two in the sprawling 700-acre sect headquarters complex near Sirsa town and has been managing the affairs in the past few days when the sect has been through turmoil, it is Honeypreet who has figured more prominently and publicly with Ram Rahim in the last five years. Read more here.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    As part of crackdown on Dera chief, Govt withdraws Ram Rahim's access to VIP lounges at airport

    A letter dated 1 September from the civil aviation ministry to the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) says, "It has now been decided to withdraw the permission for use of reserve lounge at airports granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, with immediate effect." Read more here.

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Chairperson of Dera Sacha Sauda, Vipassana Insan, appealed to followers to maintain peace

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Over 700 people stuck inside premises as sanitation operations underway

    As the security forces continued search operations at the Dera premises in Sirsa, reports say that around 700 to 800 people are still inside the headquarters, including several children who are students at the welfare schools run from within the headquarters.

    The police has sealed entry and exit routes of the Dera premises.

    The Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, sprawling over 20-acres of land, is like a mini-township with its own shops, public facilities and even an alternate currency model.

  • 15:28 (IST)

    District administration takes help from Haryana locksmiths to sanitise Dera premises

    Officials are using locksmiths from the Sikligar community to access the vaults inside Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s headquarters, reported News18. The Sikligars are a nomadic community traditionally involved in polishing weapons and are scattered around Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Police recover Rs 7,000 worth demonetised notes from Dera Sacha Sauda premises

    In addition to to the old currency, police have also seized one OB van and some unlabelled medicine from the Dera premises.

    Reported by Manoj Kumar, 101Reporters

  • 14:50 (IST)

    “While campaigning, if Dera Sacha Sauda houses come our way, we go there too,” says Anil Vij

  • 14:50 (IST)

    “I donated money to Dera Sacha Sauda, not Gurmeet Ram Rahim,” says Haryana minister Anil Vij 

    Haryana sports minister Anil Vij has previously come under the scanner for donating Rs 50 lakh from the discretionary fund to the Dera Sacha Sauda, according to this Indian Express article. 

    "For the growth and promotion of games, I can only contribute this much, If I had power to donate more, then I would have done so,” the report quoted Vij as saying.

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Internet banned in Sirsa: Copy of government order

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Self-styled godman issued alternate currency within Dera premises 

    Plastic coins, bearing little semblance to Indian currency were recovered inside Dera premises as the search operations were underway. The plastic currency had the words Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera hi Asara, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa inscribed on them. 

    The alternate currency carries actual value within the Dera premises and can be exchanged for real money. The 'money' however cannot be used anywhere outside the Dera headquarters. 

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Voice calls to continue despite internet ban

Security agencies and district authorities began a search operation at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters near Haryana's Sirsa town on Friday amid tight security and curfew in the area.

The search was being conducted under the supervision of court commissioner AKS Pawar appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

Senior district administration and police officers, along with para-military forces and Haryana Police, were involved in the videographed operation around the sprawling 700-acre campus.

Duty magistrates have been appointed for various zones of the Dera. Officials from police, revenue, health, education, tourism and other departments have also participated.

Bomb disposal squads, commandos, dog squads and locksmiths were deployed.

All roads leading to the headquarters from Sirsa and nearby places were sealed. Even media was not allowed near the Dera campus.

District officials said that the "mystery" over the "dirty secrets" of the Dera and its now jailed chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on two counts of rape of his female disciples, could be revealed in the search operation.

But people opposed to the sect's activities said that the operation had been delayed and alleged that the Dera management could have hidden or taken out weapons and other incriminating things out of the campus in the past few days since Ram Rahim was convicted on 25 August.

File image of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Wikimedia Commons

File image of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Wikimedia Commons

The Dera is spread over two campuses, 600 acres and over 100 acres, about eight kilometres from Sirsa and 260 kilometres from Chandigarh.

It houses a stadium, a hospital, educational institutions, luxury resort, bungalows and markets.

Hundreds of people and sect followers permanently live and work in the mini-township.

The premises, where the sect chief lived, known as the "gufa" (cave), is itself spread in an area of nearly 100 acres. It is said to have ultra-luxury facilities.

Security was tightened around the Dera headquarters since Wednesday following the approval granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the state government to "search and sanitise" the premises.

Dera administration chairperson Vipassana, who is a close aide of the sect head, said: "We are cooperating with the local administration. All weapons of the Dera and individuals inside (the premises) have been deposited with the authorities. We have nothing to hide."

In a fresh appeal to sect followers, Vipassana on Friday urged them to cooperate in the search operation.

Hours before the search operation began, the sect's mouthpiece "Sach Kahoon" on Thursday admitted that human remains were buried inside the premises.

The Dera newspaper, while defending the action of the Dera management in burying the human remains, said this was done as the sect chief encouraged followers to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers, causing pollution.


Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 08:17 am | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 08:51 pm


