Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2017 on Thursday. Modi is expected to give his inaugural address at around 9.30 am.

Other eminent leaders like former US president Barack Obama and Afghanistan chief executive will also talk during the summit about India's rise in the world.

The summit is titled 'The Irreversible Rise of India', it is set to be inaugurated by Modi. Following his speech, a special address by Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Honorary Chief Executive, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Amar Sinha, former secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will engage Dr Abdullah Abdullah on a variety of geopolitical issues concerning the region of which both India and Afghanistan are an integral part.

The summit will also feature sessions with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Jahangir Aziz (chief economist, emerging markets at JP Morgan), chef Vikas Khanna, restaurateur Gaggan Anand, Ritu Dalmia in the morning.

The afternoon session includes one on 'How to beat cancer' by Dr Ash K Tewari, system chairman and professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Dr Madhav Dhodapkar, Arthus and Isabel Bunker professor, Cancer Immunology Program, Yale University who will engage in a conversation with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, deputy director, World Health Organisation.

That will be followed by a panel on successful entrepreneurship with Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Mad Street Den founder Ashwini Asokan and Paperboat-Hector Beverages co-founder, Neeraj Kakkar.

Apart from Modi, the other major attraction on Thursday is the concluding session with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.