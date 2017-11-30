Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2017 on Thursday. Modi is expected to give his inaugural address at around 9.30 am.
Other eminent leaders like former US president Barack Obama and Afghanistan chief executive will also talk during the summit about India's rise in the world.
The summit is titled 'The Irreversible Rise of India', it is set to be inaugurated by Modi. Following his speech, a special address by Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Honorary Chief Executive, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Amar Sinha, former secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will engage Dr Abdullah Abdullah on a variety of geopolitical issues concerning the region of which both India and Afghanistan are an integral part.
The summit will also feature sessions with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Jahangir Aziz (chief economist, emerging markets at JP Morgan), chef Vikas Khanna, restaurateur Gaggan Anand, Ritu Dalmia in the morning.
The afternoon session includes one on 'How to beat cancer' by Dr Ash K Tewari, system chairman and professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Dr Madhav Dhodapkar, Arthus and Isabel Bunker professor, Cancer Immunology Program, Yale University who will engage in a conversation with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, deputy director, World Health Organisation.
That will be followed by a panel on successful entrepreneurship with Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Mad Street Den founder Ashwini Asokan and Paperboat-Hector Beverages co-founder, Neeraj Kakkar.
Apart from Modi, the other major attraction on Thursday is the concluding session with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
According to News18, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit has been a platform for several announcements by political leaders and personalities. For example, in 2015, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the odd-even vehicle scheme to reudce air pollution in the national capital.
News18 reported that according to the Hindustan Times, the theme 'The Irreversible Rise of India' was chosen against the backdrop of reforms like GST, Moody's ratings upgrade and Dalveer Bhandari re-elected as a judge to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
9.30 am - 10.20 am: Inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
10.20 am - 11 am: Special address by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (Chief Executive, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan), chaired by Amar Sinha (Former Secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India)
11.15 am- 11.55 am: Alex Hardiman (Director, News Products, Facebook) in conversation with Shereen Bhan (Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18)
11.55 am - 12.35 pm: Vikas Khanna (Chef, author), Gaggan Anand (Chef and Restaurateur) in conversation with Ritu Dalmia (Chef and Restaurateur)
12.35 pm - 1.15 pm: Arun Jaitley (Finance minister) in conversation with Jahangir Aziz (Chief Emerging Market Economics, JP Morgan)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (2017) on Thursday. With Modi on Day 1 and former US president Barack Obama on Day 2, HTLS 2017 is a star-studded affair.
2.15 pm - 2.55 pm: Performance by Afghan Women's Orchestra
3.15 pm - 4 pm: 'How to beat cancer' by Dr. Ash K Tewari, Dr. Madhav Dhodapkar in conversation with Dr. Soumya Swaminathan (Deputy Director General, WHO)
4 pm - 4.45 pm: 'How to be a successful entrepreneur' Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder and CEO, Paytm), Ashwini Asokan (Founder and CEO, Mad Street Den), Neeraj Kakkar (Co-Founder & CEO, Paperboat - Hector Beverages) in conversation with Shereen Bhan (Managing Director, CNBC - TV18)
4.45 pm - 5.25 pm: Salman Khan in conversation with Shekhar Gupta (Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, ThePrint)
