Former US president Barack Obama will address a town hall in New Delhi on Friday, the Obama Foundation has said.
Obama, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, will also address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made the inaugural address at the summit on Thursday.
At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country.
"The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," the Foundation said in an update.
A Delhi resident urged former Obama to wear a face mask during his scheduled town hall meeting in the city. Data scientist Amrit Sharma, who made the request in an open letter to Obama, said doing so would help generate awareness and catalyse action on air pollution. Sharma has also been invited to attend the interactive session with Obama at the town hall.
"I believe that if you wear a face mask while you are in Delhi and take a photo (of it), that alone could have such an impact," Sharma wrote in the open letter to Obama.
Obama's talk at the HT Leadership Summit will be followed by a special session where Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited, will speak with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief R Sukumar.
The consecutive sessions will feature Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, actor-writer-director activist Rose McGowan, Malala Fund CEO Farah Mohamed and CEO of CanDo Rola Hallam as guest panellists.
The concluding session will be with supermodel and actor and social activist Naomi Campbell, who will be in conversation with supermodel and actor Milind Soman.
'People believe in themselves, the country today'
Modi begins by talking about his visit to the summit two years ago. He says, "Within two years, we are today talking about 'The Irreversible Rise of India'. It is reflective of the development taking place in the country. If we look at the country as a living entity, the positive attitude today was never there earlier. The citizens of our country believe in themselves today."
Hindustan Times chairperson Shobhna Bhartiya addresses gathering
HT chairperson Shobhna Bhartiya talks about GDP in India, technology, politics before inauguration. "Using digital technology and initiatives introduced by the government will lead to nation's progress and development, " said Bhartiya. Narendra Modi will now deliver his inaugural address.
Venue abuzz as guests arrive for HTLS
The lobby of Hotel Hyatt Regency in New Delhi has geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who's expected to arrive at 9.30 am at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The lobby is abuzz as guests could be seen making way for the Summit.
Major announcements made at HTLS in the past
According to News18, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit has been a platform for several announcements by political leaders and personalities. For example, in 2015, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the odd-even vehicle scheme to reudce air pollution in the national capital.
HTLS theme in the backdrop of GST, Moody's ratings upgrade
News18 reported that according to the Hindustan Times, the theme 'The Irreversible Rise of India' was chosen against the backdrop of reforms like GST, Moody's ratings upgrade and Dalveer Bhandari re-elected as a judge to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (2017) on Thursday. With Modi on Day 1 and former US president Barack Obama on Day 2, HTLS 2017 is a star-studded affair.
Heavy security at venue where Obama will address event
SPG and a small unit of Barack Obama's security have taken over the security of the venue. The security personnel are currently sanitising the hall where Obama will address the event. This is why there is a delay in allowing entry to guests.
However, compared to 2015, this time, the security pressure is less.
Obama had visited Delhi in January 2015. During the Modi-Obama CEOs Forum business meet and a joint presser at Hyderabad House, there was a very high order of security arrangement — a much tighter one.
Guests begin to arrive
Guests have started queuing up to make their way to the main hall for Obama's session at 11 am. There is a sudden buzz at the venue as guests have started coming in large numbers.
Former US president Barack Obama, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, will address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday at 11 am. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made the inaugural address at the summit on Thursday.
Narendra Modi meets other dignitaries before leaving venue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with dignitaries from various fields before leaving the venue after his speech.
Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation as he concludes his speech
Modi criticises media for focussing on negative news alone
"Leaders from foreign countries ask me why does the Indian media focus so much on negative news?" asks Modi.
Countries today want to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with India
"Today, where globally India stands, in what position, you are intimately acquainted with it. Large or small, most countries in the world today want to be work with India. India is constantly increasing its influence on the international stage. Now, do not wait, it has to be moving ahead," says Modi.
Got a broken system in inheritance in 2014, says Modi
We are there to help other countries in crisis
"India is always there to help countries around, be it the Nepal earthquake, or getting people out of Yemen. Because of this Indians living abroad live with their heads held high." says Modi
Election to ICJ is proof of India's development on a global stage, says Modi
Digitisation has helped remove bogus names from the system
"Connecting the power of mobile and Jan Dhan with the base has built up an arrangement that could not be figured out until a few years ago. Over the past 3 years, millions of bogus names have been removed from the base. Now even against the anonymous property it's going to become a bigger weapon." says Modi.
Aadhaar important to ensure poor receive benefits of all schemes
"Aadhaar is instrumental in ensuring development schemes reach the poorest of the poor. It has streamlined the entire process," says Modi.
GST was an important move
"The weaknesses in the system, India has left them behind. With GST, it opened up an era of transparency," said Modi.
'Black money was controlling economy'
"People voted to create a new India, to remove the corruption. Post-demonetisation, there has been a shift in the attitude of people. Those with black money have a fear of being caught. That which was a part of parallel economy is now a part of formal economy. Along with money, evidence of black money has also crept into the banking system. On one side, the poor struggled to open one bank account and on the other side, there were companies which opened thousands of bank accounts," says Modi.
Removing bamboo from the list of trees had helped farmers
"So far, bamboo was considered a tree in a country law. Because of this, farmers were very troubled about cutting bamboo. Now the government has removed bamboo from the list of trees. Its advantage would be the country's far-flung terrain and especially north-east farmers," says Modi.
10:07 (IST)
Organic farming on the rise
"Sikkim is an 100% organic state. Other states have the capability to achieve that as well. For this govt has created 10,000 clusters to promote organic farming in the Himalayan states," say sModi
Poor given Rs 1,800 crore insurance claim
"More than 15 crore poor government insurance schemes have been added to the country. Under these schemes, the poor has been given a claim amount of about Rs 1800 crore," says Modi
Cannot change India with a magic wand
"You cannot change a country with the wave of a wand. This doesn't mean we just sit idle. This approach will stop us from being innovative, taking risks. That is why, our government's approach is different," says Narendra Modi.
'Saved Rs 14,000 crore with LED bulbs'
"In the first government which led to the sells of bulb 300-350, a middle-class family is now available in about 50 rupees. The country has so far sold about 28 crore LED bulbs since the Digital look scheme began. These bulbs have had an estimated savings of more than Rs 14,000 crore, says Modi
Watch: Narendra Modi addressing HTLS 2017 in New Delhi here
Swachch Abhiyan has brought about an 'irreversible change'
"No matter what people show on TV, people know that the scheme has brought about an irreversible change in the country', says Modi
Jan Dhan has changed the lives of the poor, says Modi
"If I was to talk about the Jan Dhan Yojana, it has brought far-reaching changes in poor people's lives. Earlier, a poor person was shooed away from banks, now, they have their own bank accounts. Think of the poor man who has a bank account and Rupay Card – think about his confidence. Similarly, the Ujjwala Yojana has forever changed the lives of women, who have not just got a free gas connection but also got more time for their families and to look after their health,"
Modi quotes verse from the Bhagavad Gita
"Today is Gita Jayanti. Bhagwat Gita says 'Uplift yourself, get rid of negativities, be light of yourself'.
Committed to creating a corruption-free, citizen friendly ecosystem
"In 2014, people voted to change the nation, the system, not just a new government. After so many years of Independence, the system's weakness were oming in the way of our development. Everywhere, people had to struggle and fight against this system. It is commitment to remove this struggle be it to buy a bus ticket, get a passport, get electricity. How long will our citizens fight? We aim to provide a corruption-free, citizen friendly ecosystem," says Modi.
'People believe in themselves, the country today'
Modi begins by talking about his visit to the summit two years ago. He says, "Within two years, we are today talking about 'The Irreversible Rise of India'. It is reflective of the development taking place in the country. If we look at the country as a living entity, the positive attitude today was never there earlier. The citizens of our country believe in themselves today."
Narendra Modi begins his inaugural address
Hindustan Times chairperson Shobhna Bhartiya addresses gathering
HT chairperson Shobhna Bhartiya talks about GDP in India, technology, politics before inauguration. "Using digital technology and initiatives introduced by the government will lead to nation's progress and development, " said Bhartiya. Narendra Modi will now deliver his inaugural address.
Narendra Modi arrives at venue for HTLS
Guests waiting in line to make final entry into venue where Narendra Modi address shortly
According to security personnel, PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the venue sometime soon. Meanwhile, guests are lining up to enter into the Hall where Modi will make his inaugural address.
Image courtesy: Debobrat Ghose
Narendra Modi expected shortly
Visuals from the HTLS venue
Image courtesy: Debobrat Ghose
Images from the venue
Courtesy: Debobrat Ghose
Venue abuzz as guests arrive for HTLS
The lobby of Hotel Hyatt Regency in New Delhi has geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who's expected to arrive at 9.30 am at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The lobby is abuzz as guests could be seen making way for the Summit.
Barack Obama, Rose McGowan, Yogi Adityanath, Ravi Shankar Prasad to attend HTLS tomorrow
Former US president Barack Obama will open Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2017. Apart from him, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, actor Rose McGowan (who was one of the many who accused disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual asssault), supermodel Naomi Campbell among others.
Major announcements made at HTLS in the past
According to News18, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit has been a platform for several announcements by political leaders and personalities. For example, in 2015, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the odd-even vehicle scheme to reudce air pollution in the national capital.
HTLS theme in the backdrop of GST, Moody's ratings upgrade
News18 reported that according to the Hindustan Times, the theme 'The Irreversible Rise of India' was chosen against the backdrop of reforms like GST, Moody's ratings upgrade and Dalveer Bhandari re-elected as a judge to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
HTLS 2017 is titled 'The Irreversible Rise of India'
You can watch Narendra Modi speaking live here
HTLS 2017 schedule Day 2: (afternoon session)
2.15 pm - 2.55 pm: Performance by Afghan Women's Orchestra
3.15 pm - 4 pm: 'How to beat cancer' by Dr. Ash K Tewari, Dr. Madhav Dhodapkar in conversation with Dr. Soumya Swaminathan (Deputy Director General, WHO)
4 pm - 4.45 pm: 'How to be a successful entrepreneur' Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder and CEO, Paytm), Ashwini Asokan (Founder and CEO, Mad Street Den), Neeraj Kakkar (Co-Founder & CEO, Paperboat - Hector Beverages) in conversation with Shereen Bhan (Managing Director, CNBC - TV18)
4.45 pm - 5.25 pm: Salman Khan in conversation with Shekhar Gupta (Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, ThePrint)
HT Leadership Summit is taking place at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi
Narendra Modi to inaugurate event at 9.30 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (2017) on Thursday. With Modi on Day 1 and former US president Barack Obama on Day 2, HTLS 2017 is a star-studded affair.