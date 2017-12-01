A Delhi resident wants Obama to wear a mask during his Delhi visit

A Delhi resident has urged former US president Barack Obama to wear a face mask during his scheduled town hall meeting in the city on Friday.

Data scientist Amrit Sharma, who made the request in an open letter to Obama, said doing so would help generate awareness and catalyse action on air pollution.

"You are one the most photographed people on earth, but none of your photos could potentially save millions of lives yet...I believe that if you wear a face mask while you are in Delhi and take a photo (of it), that alone could have such an impact," Sharma wrote in the open letter to Obama.

