HRD ministry official Jeetendra Kumar Jha found dead on railway tracks in Delhi; family alleges foul play

New Delhi: The family of an HRD ministry official, whose body was found on railway tracks three days after he went missing, on alleged that he was killed and his body was dumped there.

Indian civil accounts service officer Jeetendra Kumar Jha's body was found on rail tracks on Monday in Palam. Police, however, said that it was a case of suicide since a purported note was also found in which he said no one was responsible for his death.

Jha's family was initially not able to identify his body on Thursday. But after police showed a wallet and clothes, they identified the body. RN Mishra, Jha's brother-in-law, said the body was mutilated beyond recognition and that is why they could not identify it.

He alleged that there was foul play in Jha's death. "Three-four months ago, he had said that he won't live for long. He was scared for his life," Mishra told PTI.

Mishra said that Jha was scared and was not even going to work and had been on leave.

"He had even stopped visiting our house late in the night. If we had to meet him, we would have to visit his home," Mishra recalled.

It was for this reason that Jha had even started leaving his cell phone at home so that his location could not be tracked. "He would leave his cell phone behind since he feared that his location might be tracked and he might be attacked.

Even on the day he went missing, he had left his phone at home," said Mishra.

Jha, an Indian civil accounts service officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after going for a walk, they said.

An unidentified body was found on the intervening night of 11 -12 December on the railway tracks in Palam. It was identified as that of Jha after a wallet was found.

Jha, a 1998-batch officer, was posted in the training section of ministry of human resource. Jha was not going to office and was on medical leave from 28 September, the police had said.