HRD ministry asks states to send regular online updates about school-wise Aadhaar enrolment

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development, which made Aadhaar card mandatory for students to avail mid-day meals, has told states and union territories to update it about the progress made by them in Aadhaar enrolment.

In a circular it said it was rigorously monitoring the Aadhaar enrolment drives carried out by states and union territories and has prepared a format to capture the school-wise Aadhaar enrolment data through a web portal.

"It is essential that every child either have Aadhar card or must have submitted application for Aadhaar card or Aadhaar enrolment to avail mid-day meal. The states and union territories are carrying out drives for enrolment and the progress is being rigorously monitored at different levels," the ministry said in a circular.

"In this regard, the ministry has prepared a format to capture the school-wise Aadhaar enrolment data through MDM-MIS web portal. The data entry shall be done from district/block level user into the portal (www.trgmdm.nic.in) on a weekly basis (every Friday)."

The ministry in March notified mandating Aadhaar for the beneficiaries of mid-day meal. Following widespread criticism, the government clarified that the benefits will continue with alternate means of identification.

The Aadhaar enrolment entry data form has been issued to all states and union territories except for Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir.