How I Met Your Mother: Lead actor Alyson Hannigan wasn't happy with show's ending

Watching How I Met Your Mother was a long, ardous task, because the show began with much laughs and promise, but turned into and unending search for the woman who would eventually become Ted Mosby's wife.

People were not only underwhelmed when they found out who the mother is, but they also thought that Ted's ultimate union (or rather, reunion) with Robin was forced.

But we're not the only ones disgruntled by the ending. Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily on the TV show, recently spoke about the shortcomings of the season nine finale.

Hannigan said that the viewers were not given enough time to process all the plot twists of the episode, with Ted's wife's death and his meeting with Robin all being packed into one episode. She also revealed that a lot of footage was cut out from the finale, including a funeral scene.

Calling it rushed, she said that she wished it was a two-hour epsiode.

"Obviously it was a tear-jerker, but with all the stuff that got cut out it was too fast ... like ‘OK, now we’re going to find out the mum’s dead, then suddenly, OK — he’s with Robin now’, and you’re just like, ‘wait, what happened?!" said Hannigan.

She said that she always liked the characters of Barney and Robin together, but felt that she always wanted her to end up with Ted. She also said that the makers of the show were worried about the casting choice for Ted's wife — Cristin Milioti — because she and Milioti look similar, but added that they went ahead with the decision anyway.

How I Met Your Mother aired from 2005 to 2014 and starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and Cristin Milioti in the lead roles.