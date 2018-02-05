Homoepathic doctors support NMC Bill that could allow them to practice allopathy

Homoeopathic doctors' bodies on Monday came together at the Ramlila Maidan here in support of a Bill that the might allow doctors pursuing Indian systems of medicine to practice allopathy after clearing a bridge course.

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, which seeks to replace the existing apex medical education regulator Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, was moved by the government recently.

One of its recommendations include that specific educational modules or programmes be introduced to bridge various systems of medicine and promote medical pluralism, with the approval of bodies concerned.

Dr Sunil Takalkar, core committee member of the All India Homoeopathic Doctors' Association said that they were holding a two-day rally to support the Bill as it will enhance the quality of services being rendered to patients.

This Bill would also provide special facilities to the people living in rural and remote areas, where allopathic medicines are not available, he said.