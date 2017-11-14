Home ministry seeks report from Kerala govt over RSS activist murder in Kerala's Thrissur

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday sought within three days a report from the Kerala government on the killing of an RSS activist in the state, informed sources said.

The sources said the Ministry had asked the Pinarayi Vijayan state government to submit the detailed report on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Anand's killing on Sunday and police action thereafter.

Anand was hacked to death allegedly by Communist Party of India-Marxist workers in Thrissur district. He was an accused in the murder of a CPM worker in 2014 and was out on bail.

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the killing and hit out at Kerala's ruling CPM dubbing its government as "Maoist".

This is the third murder of BJP/RSS workers in the district since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in May last year, a BJP leader had alleged.