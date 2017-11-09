Hizbul commander Riyaaz Naikoo's aide Showkat Ahmad Lone arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

A top Hizbul Mujahideen Over Ground Worker (OGW) was arrested in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, ANI reported.

#Visuals Kulgam, J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen's Over Ground Worker (OGW) Showkat Ahmad Lone arrested by Kulgam Police, one Pistol and 4 rounds also seized. pic.twitter.com/3ae4TGHSxj — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

The Kulgam Police arrested Showkat Ahmad Lone, who was reportedly given the task of snatching weapons from security forces by the local Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaaz Naikoo.

Talking to Firstpost, Senior Superintendent of Police Shridhar Patil (Kulgam) confirmed that the 45-year-old OGW was arrested by the police during an operation in Kulgam. The police also seized one pistol and four rounds from Lone.

Patil added that there are several OGWs in Kashmir who assist terror groups and are responsible for arranging logistics for terrorists.

He also confirmed Lone was a close associate of Naikoo.

In a separate incident Thursday, militants shot at and injured a policeman in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The ultras shot at special police officer Ranbir Singh, who was posted on duty near deputy commissioner’s office, a police office official told PTI.

The official said that Singh, who was hit by a bullet in the abdomen, was taken to the army's 92 Base Hospital.

With inputs from PTI