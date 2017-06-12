Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, four arrested

Srinagar: The army and police on Monday busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district, arresting two militants and two supporters.

A police spokesman said in Srinagar that police and Rashtriya Rifles caught Mehrajudin and Obaid Shafi, both residents of Awantipora in Pulwama district, at Chogal while moving in suspicious circumstances.

The two were asked to stop but they tried to escape, the spokesman said. When they were caught, arms and ammunition were recovered from them. "They said they came to Handwara to get ammunition."

Photo of the 2 terrorists arrested after joint team of Police & Army busted an active Hizb-ul-Mujahideen module, in Kashmir's Handwara (J&K) pic.twitter.com/h8b9xP9nXm — ANI (@ANI_news) June 12, 2017

"Preliminary investigations reveal these militants were members of a militant module who would recruit youths for militancy by radicalizing them over social media and coordinate their training and supply of arms and ammunition," the spokesman said.

Later, two militant supporters, Shahid Ahmad Thoker and Irfan Ahmad also of Awantipora, were arrested.