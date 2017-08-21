Hizbul militant Shahid Wani arrested in Jammu and Kashmir; Chinese pistol, nine rounds of arms seized

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the CRPF forces arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant Shahid Ahmad Wani from Zainapora on Monday, reported ANI.

J&K: Security forces arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Shahid Ahmad Wani from Zainapora. 1 Chinese pistol, 9 rounds& a magazine recovered pic.twitter.com/TGj75F3JGW — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

The police recovered one Chinese pistol, nine rounds of ammunition and a magazine as well. The militant was identified as a resident of Pulwama's Kani Gam, according to a Business Standard report.

The arrest comes days after the US declared Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation, a move supported by the Indian government. According to an RTI reply, 135 terrorists have been killed and 43 security forces lost their lives in violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year. The slain terrorists include top militant commanders such as Lashkar-e-Taiba's Abu Dujana and Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Out of these 135 killed, 37 were Hizbul militants.

In addition to the above, security forces on Monday unearthed a militant hideout in Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and recovered arms and ammunition. The discovery happened during a search operation launched by security forces in Cheki Akhaal forests of Kangan area, 40 kilometres from Srinagar, following a tip-off, a police official said.

An AK assault rifle, two AK magazines and 44 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the hideout. The police have registered a case in this regard.

With inputs from PTI