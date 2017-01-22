Hirakhand Express tragedy: Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train derailment in Andhra Pradesh, terming the mishap as "saddening".

He also wished for speedy recovery of all those injured.

He said the railway ministry was monitoring the situation closely.

"The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations," he said.

At least 27 passengers were killed and around 100 injured after nine coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh with the railways suspecting foul play in the mishap.