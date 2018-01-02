'Hindustan is for Hindus, past Uttar Pradesh governments provided benefits only to Muslims', says BJP MLA Vikram Saini

Vikram Saini, a BJP MLA from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, speaking at a function in communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, said, "The nation is called Hindustan, which means it is a nation for Hindus". He also accused past state governments of "providing benefits only to Muslims," according to several media reports.

Mai kattar Hinduwadi hu. Hamare desh ka naam Hindustan hai, arthaat ye Hinduon ka desh hai. Aaj bina jaati bhed ke sabko samaan roop se laabh milta hai. Ab se pehle jitni lambi dadhi hoti thi, utna lamba cheque milta tha: BJP MLA Vikram Saini in #Muzaffarnagar (01.01.18) pic.twitter.com/5QHwOciqod — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2018

During the speech, Saini said the "system before was that the longer the beard, the bigger the cheque". He added, "Had these leaders made the 'bearded ones' leave, all this land would have belonged to us," ANI reported. According to NDTV, the remark was seen as a dig at the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state before the BJP.

Kuch naalayak netaon ne bina dadhi waalon ko yahan rok diya tha to aaj hum musibat mein hain. Ye bhi agar chale jaate to ye saari zameene humlogon ki hoti: BJP MLA Vikram Saini in #Muzaffarnagar (01.01.18) pic.twitter.com/IYEqwxS1jQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2018

Saini also said, "The Muslims living here are fine and that they should introduce patriotism." He added that Muslims should have no reservation to say 'Vande Mataram' or 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'



Meine aisa kuch nahi kaha. Yahan jo musalman reh rahe hain woh mazze mein hain aur unko deshbhakti ka parichay dena chahiye. 'Vande Mataram' aur 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' bolne mein unko koi parhez nahi hona chahiye: BJP MLA Vikram Saini on his earlier statement pic.twitter.com/odbbxWQuXF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Saini, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, earlier said: "Any person who is unwilling to say 'Vande Mataram', or isn't proud to voice nationalistic slogans, or doesn't consider the cow to be a mother, or kills cows, I promise I will break their hands and legs."

