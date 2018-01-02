You are here:
'Hindustan is for Hindus, past Uttar Pradesh governments provided benefits only to Muslims', says BJP MLA Vikram Saini

IndiaFP Staff02 Jan, 2018 19:32:38 IST

Vikram Saini, a BJP MLA from Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, speaking at a function in communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, said, "The nation is called Hindustan, which means it is a nation for Hindus". He also accused past state governments of "providing benefits only to Muslims," according to several media reports.

During the speech, Saini said the "system before was that the longer the beard, the bigger the cheque". He added, "Had these leaders made the 'bearded ones' leave, all this land would have belonged to us," ANI reported. According to NDTV, the remark was seen as a dig at the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state before the BJP.

Saini also said, "The Muslims living here are fine and that they should introduce patriotism." He added that Muslims should have no reservation to say 'Vande Mataram' or 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'


Saini, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, earlier said: "Any person who is unwilling to say 'Vande Mataram', or isn't proud to voice nationalistic slogans, or doesn't consider the cow to be a mother, or kills cows, I promise I will break their hands and legs."

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 07:27 pm | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018 07:32 pm



