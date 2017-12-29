Himachal Pradesh lawmaker Asha Kumari slaps police constable, receives a slap in return

Several political leaders have in the past achieved infamy on national television by beating up police personnel for transgressions real or imagined. However, when Himachal Pradesh MLA Asha Kumari tried to join this exalted league, the tabled turned surprisingly on her.

Asha Kumari, a Congress legislator, on Friday slapped a woman constable after being denied entry to a review meeting by party president Rahul Gandhi, ANI reported. The constable, clearly not one to take things lying down, slapped her right back.

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

This was followed by a brief scuffle in the crowd, after which Kumari moved away.

News organisations have not yet identified the constable who slapped the MLA back.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Himachal Pradesh to review the Congress' performance in the recently-concluded election there, in which the party lost to the BJP, as reported by The Times of India.

Kumari won from the Dalhousie constituency in the election.

