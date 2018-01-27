Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on Rajnath Singh, seeks NDRF battalion in state

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought sanction for a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion in the disaster-prone hill state.

"In case of natural calamities, response teams take time to reach the spot and a NDRF battalion would help in sending prompt relief to people," Thakur told Rajnath Singh here.

He also sought liberal financial assistance for modernisation of the police force and that allowances for Special Protection Officers posted in border areas of the state be on par with those posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

At present, Special Protection Officers are getting an allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, which is less than what their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts get, he added.

He also urged Rajnath Singh to provide heli-taxi services on subsidised rates on the pattern of the northeastern states.