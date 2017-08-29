Himachal Pradesh board HPTET 2017 admit card expected soon: Check hpbose.org for updates

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 soon, though an official confirmation is yet to come from the board.

Candidates can check the official website, hpbose.org, for further updates.

The admit card will be released five days before the exam is scheduled to be held, reported Hindustan Times.

The HPBOSE will conduct the exams from 3 to 17 September.

HPTET 2017 is conducted for recruitment of various categories of teachers.

While the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) TET and Shastri TET examination will be held on September, the TGT (Non-medical) and language teacher TET exam will be held on 9 September. The TGT (Arts) TET and TGT (Medical) TET exam will be held on 10 September while Punjabi and Urdu TET exams will be held on 17 September.

The admit card will be uploaded on the board’s official website and will be issued to only those candidates who have submitted their complete application form and fit the minimum eligibility criteria.

Candidates should carefully check the admit card and if bring any discrepancy to the notice of the board.

To download the admit card, the candidates may follow these steps: