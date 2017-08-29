Helping Mumbaikars one tweet at a time: Mumbai Police's timely updates aid those trapped in rain

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday debunked notions that the police in India moves at a slow speed when responding to disasters by taking charge and promptly helping people through tweets and issuing traffic advisories.

Torrential rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting normal life. Local train and bus services were also paralysed in the state capital.

Many parts of Mumbai and suburbs were inundated under three to four feet of water; the highways, main and arterial roads, bylanes, housing complexes, railway stations and even the Mumbai Airport. The Met department on Tuesday warned of more "heavy intermittent spells" in the next few hours in Mumbai and

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already given heavy to very heavy rainfall warning to Maharashtra and Gujarat governments, IMD director general KJ Ramesh said. "Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy fall at some places is likely to occur in the city and the suburbs," IMD Mumbai said.

However, the prompt tweets and updates from Mumbai Police helped a number of people. From asking people stuck in the rain to contact the police via Twitter to allaying fears and asking people not to panic, Mumbai Police turned into a life saver for the inundated Mumbai.

The pinned tweet on its twitter handle asks people to dial 100 if they are stuck and assures them that the police will assist.

If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

The police also issued an advisory, saying "a little delay and planned travel may help you better" and asking people to stay indoors.

If you are still at work, don't panic and leave. A little delay & planned travel may help you better #CheckRoutes#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

Stay indoors as far as possible.Move out only if it is very important. Due to waterlogged roads,Traffic not moving and slow at most places — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

Apart from this, the Mumbai police also tweeted out traffic updates like telling people that the traffic is slow at DN Nagar junction or people should avoid going to Bandra east.

Milan subway and Andheri subway closed due to water logging. Traffic slow at D.N.Nagar & BMW Junction #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

Avoid going towards BKC and Bandra East. Heavy water logging expected #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

