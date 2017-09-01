Heavy overnight rains across Uttarakhand cause waterlogging, disrupt traffic

Dehradun: Heavy overnight rains continued at most places across Uttarakhand on Friday, causing heavy waterlogging on roads in Dehradun, traffic chaos at various points, and forcing closure of schools in Haridwar.

The worst traffic snarls were witnessed in the area around the inter-state bus terminus in Dehradun where even the pavements were submerged. Passengers coming in to the city were forced to wade through knee-deep water immediately after disembarking from their buses.

Dehradun received a maximum of 150.4 mm rainfall followed by Haldwani (145 mm), Jollygrant (111.2 mm), Haridwar (78.8 mm) and Rishikesh (58.2 mm), the Met office informed.

The weatherman forecast similar conditions for the state over the next 48 hours with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in most of the plains.

Met office director Vikram Singh said the rains would continue with varying degrees and isolated places in most districts may even be lashed by heavy rains during the period, especially those located in the plains like Dehradun and Haridwar.

The Haridwar district administration has ordered the closure of schools for today in view of the MeT department forecast.

Even the Chardham yatra has been affected with landslides triggered by showers blocking roads.

While the roads to Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines have temporarily been cleared of debris falling from hillsides, the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is still blocked at Lambagad between Joshimath and Badrinath.