Heavy firing by Pakistan Army at LoC; no casualties reported yet, defence officials say

Jammu: Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence officials said on Sunday.

The Pakistani troopers initiated the ceasefire violation at 8.20 pm on Saturday at three places in the Krishna Ghati sector.

"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used 82 mm mortars. Our posts effectively retaliated," the officials added.