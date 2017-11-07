Hearing in 2G spectrum scam deferred to 5 December as CBI court seeks more time to prepare judgment

Wait for the verdict in the 2G spectrum scam has continued, with a special CBI court announcing on Tuesday that its judgment is not yet ready, and that it will take another four weeks to prepare it. The court will hear spectrum allocation charges against former telecom minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi, and others on 5 December.

#BREAKING: 2G spectrum scam verdict not yet ready. Will take 3 more week. Next date of clarification on Dec 5. @SubhajitSG with more details pic.twitter.com/YNBuG2tBVG — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 7, 2017

CBI special judge OP Saini deferred the matter, saying the judgment was not ready, since documents filed in the case were voluminous and technical in nature and are still under perusal. The judge said that it might take a few more weeks and deferred the matter for further clarification.

The chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case ran to tens of thousands of pages, and came in five trunks filled with papers. Given the amount of documentation and the money involved, the court is taking time to prepare its order. In fact, the court may even announce a further delay on 5 December.

The court also issued fresh production warrants against Unitech managing director Sanjay Chandra and Bollywood producer Karim Morani on the next date fixed for hearing.

Speaking to the media after the court announced the postponement, BJP leader and main petitioner in the case, Subramanian Swamy, said the party wants to demonstrate that it hasn't "lost interest" in the case, and that the judge should be given more time.

Want to demonstrate that we have not lost interest in the case. The judge should be given time: Subramanian Swamy on 2G scam verdict pic.twitter.com/rQ1QULYYeH — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 7, 2017

"This judgment will begin the process of hunting for corrupt people. It will have far reaching consequences in the fight against corruption," Swamy said. "We haven't lost interest in the case. A lot of propaganda is being spread by DMK that 'things have been settled'. But we want to demonstrate that this cannot be settled. Given the ability of the judge, he will do justice."

The court was hearing two separate cases related to 2G spectrum allocation. One is being probed by the CBI and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court had concluded final arguments in the case on 26 April.

According to the CBI, Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to telecom firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The CBI chargesheet said Rs 200 crore were transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which were kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

The ED has filed a separate money laundering case, alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal and others, and that the Rs 200 crore was proceeds of the crime.

All accused, including Raja, are out on bail in this case. All the accused have denied the charges.

On 5 December, the court will also seek clarification in 2G case against Essar and Loop promoters. The CBI has alleged that the promoters of the Essar Group were the real investors and beneficiaries of the spectrum and licences issued to Loop Telecom, which was used as a front company by Essar to acquire 2G licences and spectrum in 2008.

Essar and Loop promoters are facing trial for hatching conspiracy to cheat government for obtaining spectrum licence.

