HC directs Rajasthan government to install scanners at highway toll plazas to check cattle smuggling

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday directed the state government to immediately install scanners at all highway toll plazas to check smuggling of cattle.

The court gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Gau Raksha Dal which sought a check on the illegal transportation of cattle in the state.

A division bench of justices GK Vyas and GR Moolchandani directed the government that the scanners be installed at the toll plazas with immediate effect and a compliance report be submitted in this regard after two weeks.

The bench, during the hearing, observed that smuggling of cattle has seen a spurt and it needs to be stopped at any cost.

"There is a vast network of toll plazas on almost all the highways and if the scanners are installed on these toll plazas, not only the illegal transportation of cattle but other objectionable goods could also be controlled," the bench observed.

During the previous hearing, the court had sought suggestions on the issue and had given directions to the state government pertaining to the conservation and protection of cows in the state like adequate availability of fodder, water and medical facilities in gaushalas.

The court, in pursuance of the suggestions and submission of the compliance report by AAG Rajesh Panwar, gave the directions.