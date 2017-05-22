HBSE Class 10 results 2017 to be declared: Find out your scores at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare Class X results on Monday. Students can access their results through the official website of the board, bseh.org.in or indiaresults.com

On bseh.org.in, students can click the notification for the results and enter the details required for accessing the result. For further reference, students can also download the results.

According to NDTV, in this year's Class X examination, a total of 3,88,205 students appeared, out of which, 1,43,676 were girls and the rest 1,75,166 were boys.

The exams were conducted from 7 March onwards across 1618 centres. The HBSE is responsible for conducting the matriculation examination across the state.