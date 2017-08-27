Haryana violence: Transport services take hit as 80 buses for neighbouring states stand suspended

Dehradun: As many as 80 buses bound for neighbouring states were suspended on Saturday in view of the violence that erupted in Haryana and Punjab after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a government official said.

"Eighty Uttarakhand Roadways buses bound for adjoining states like Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have been suspended to avert any untoward incident," general manager of operations, Uttarakhand Roadways, Deepak Jain said.

However, buses are plying on Dehradun-Delhi route as of now, he said.

He said the public has been inconvenienced due the suspension of the buses but the decision was taken for their safety in the wake of violence.

Widespread violence and arson erupted in Haryana, and also in Punjab, after a special CBI court on Friday convicted the Dera chief in a rape case. The protesters set ablaze scores of vehicles.