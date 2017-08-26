Haryana violence: Rajnath Singh to hold high level meeting to review security situation today

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday will hold a high level meeting to review the security situation in Haryana following the violence there that left 30 dead after Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case.

Rajnath Singh will meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Rajiv Jain and other Home Ministry officials at his residence here at 11 a.m.

After a CBI court's verdict on Friday, the Dera supporters went berserk setting ablaze vehicles and damaging properties in Haryana's Panchkula town. Following which, the security forces opened fire to control the mob.

