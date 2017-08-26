Haryana violence: Govt suspends Panchkula DCP after death toll in clashes rises to 31

Chandigarh: The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Panchkula was suspended by Haryana government on Saturday, a day after 31 people died in the district in violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, has been put under suspension with immediate effect, an official order said.

During the period of suspension, he will report to the office of DGP, Haryana, Panchkula, it said.

Officials sources claimed that the senior police officer has been blamed for failing to get prohibitory orders under Section 144 effectively implemented in Panchkula.

Dera Sacha Sauda followers went on a rampage yesterday following conviction of Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in Panchkula in rape case.