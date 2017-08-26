Haryana violence : Army, paramilitary forces to move in to vacate Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter at Sirsa

Army and paramilitary forces moved in to get the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters vacated near Sirsa town in Haryana on Saturday, a day after the sect chief was convicted of rape, sparking large-scale violence by his supporters.

There are still thousands of Dera followers inside the sect headquarters, around 260 km from here, sources said.

On Friday, tens of thousands of supporters of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh went on the rampage in Haryana and Punjab, to vent their anger against the court verdict.

Authorities had appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarter following violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a sexual exploitation case.

At least 31 people have been killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana on Friday.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also felt in some parts of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgement by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.