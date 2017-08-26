Haryana Police recover AK-47, pistols from Dera Sacha Sauda followers; two sedition cases registered

Chandigarh: Haryana Police have recovered an AK 47, five pistols and other weapons from two vehicles of Dera followers and registered two sedition cases against followers, including private security guards, of controversial godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the government said on Saturday.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered over an incident of assault on a senior police officer when he tried to take the godman into custody after his conviction by a court in Panchkula, Chief Secretary DS Dhesi told reporters.

He said one AK 47, one mouse, five pistols and two rifles were recovered from two vehicles that were part of the cavalcade accompanying the Dera chief from Sirsa to the Panchkula court.

Flanked by Director General of Police BS Sandhu, Dhesi said 28 people, all Dera followers, were killed in the violence in Panchkula.

"We are trying to identify 28 people who died in the violence."

He said no incidents of violence were reported on Saturday from anywhere in the state, including Panchkula.

Dhesi denied that special treatment was being extended to the convicted Dera chief in a Rohtak jail.

On Friday's incidents of arson, he said: "A total of 28 vehicles, including government, and two government and six private buildings were set on fire in Panchkula (on Friday)," Dhesi said.

Eight FIRs relating to violence were registered and 524 people arrested in Panchkula.

The Chief Secretary said 101 companies of paramilitary forces and 10 columns of the Indian Army have been stationed in the state.

"Six columns of the army are in Panchkula and four in Sirsa."

Sirsa, some 250 from the state capital Chandigarh, is the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda.

After the court in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, on Friday held the Dera chief guilty of rape, his followers went berserk setting ablaze vehicles and damaging properties. The security forces opened fire to control the mob.

The arson left 31 people dead and nearly 250 others injured.

Vehicles and property were also damaged and set on fire by the unruly Dera followers.