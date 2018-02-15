Haryana Police book go-karting operator for 'death by negligence' after Bathinda woman dies in freak accident

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Thursday booked the owner of a go-karting company after a woman died when her hair got entangled in the wheel of the go-kart.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening at a mini-amusement park adjacent to the popular Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula district, around 20km from here.

The owner of the amusement park Aqua Village, Sushil Malik, was on Thursday booked by the Haryana Police on charges of causing death by negligence. The park was closed for all activities on Wednesday evening.

Malik has claimed police that all safety measures were taken by the park management.

Thirty-year-old Puneet Kaur, a resident of Rampura Phul town in Punjab's Bathinda district, was declared dead by doctors after she was rushed to the General Hospital in Panchkula.

The victim's husband, Amarjit Singh, was driving the go-kart while she was seated next to him. He stopped the go-kart car when she suddenly screamed.

Singh said that Puneet's scalp was ripped apart within moments and she lost consciousness. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was referred to Panchkula as her condition was serious.

Though she was wearing a safety helmet at the time of the incident, it fell from her head and the hair got entangled in the car wheel.

Police is investigating if the safety gear was as per guidelines and if all safety precautions had been taken.

The couple, who have a two-year-old son, had stopped at the amusement park after driving up to Timber Trail resort in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. They had come to Chandigarh from Bathinda district to attend a wedding in the family.

The Haryana tourism department had leased out the park to a private contractor in 2014 for a 10-year contract.