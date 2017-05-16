Haryana Police arrest 15 people for eve-teasing under 'Operation Durga'

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has arrested 15 people on the charge of eve-teasing under 'Operation Durga', a campaign launched in the state on 1 May for ensuring women's safety.

Also, 30 cases have been registered for various charges, including for outraging the modesty of women. Apart from this, 23,185 people were let off after a warning, while 822 people have been counselled in police stations in the presence of their parents, Director General of Police (DGP), B S Sandhu said.

As many as 5,880 people have been issued challans for violating traffic rules, he said.

Sandhu said 'Operation Durga', which was the enforcement part of the three-point action plan implemented by the Haryana Police to ensure safety of women, will continue.

He said the police will continue to take tough action against anyone who attempts gender-based street violence. Under 'Operation Durga', 125 eve-teasing prone areas, including parks, markets, schools, colleges, and public transport vehicles, have been identified. Patrol parties and woman police officers are sent as decoys to take action against eve-teasers and miscreants, Sandhu said.

The police department will also take up with the authorities concerned to put eve-teasing prone areas under CCTV surveillance, he said.

Warning signs will be put up in these places to deter potential offenders.

Through the 'Youth Against Sexual Harassment' initiative, the police are trying to make people, especially the youth, aware that eve-teasing hurts the freedom, dignity and career prospects of women.

The police, through the 'Ban Ja Bahadur' campaign, would exhort schools, colleges, panchayats, resident welfare associations and parents to promote adventure and endurance sports, self-defence tactics, public speaking and other capacity-building measures among girls.

"Giving women a safe environment is our top priority. I have asked all my field units to dedicate a good amount of working hours and a fair share of resources towards this end. We will make all possible efforts to ensure safety of women and girls," he Sandhu said.