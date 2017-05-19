Haryana minor rape case: 10-year-old victim undergoes abortion

Rohtak: A 10-year-old Rohtak girl, who was found to be five months pregnant after being allegedly raped by her stepfather, underwent an abortion on Friday, after the district court had left the matter to a medical board here.

"The process (of abortion) is complete now. The girl is recovering," said the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak doctor, Prashant Kumar.

The medical board of PGIMS on 16 May had decided to abort the foetus of the rape victim after the district court left it to the panel of doctors to take a call on the matter.

The gruesome incident that has received wide-spread condemnation from across the nation came to light on 14 May when the girl's mother took her to a hospital where her pregnancy was confirmed by the doctors.

The mother, in a complaint lodged with the police, had alleged that the girl's stepfather had been raping her for a long time and threatened the girl of dire consequences if she dared to disclose it to anyone.

She had reasoned that her family was not financially well off and therefore was in no condition to bring up the child.

She already has four children, according to police.

The accused, identified as Suresh, was already arrested under section 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

The family, originally hailing from Bihar, was residing at Durga Colony here.