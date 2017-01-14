Anil Vij withdraws his remarks against Gandhi, calls them his 'personal opinion'

Facing heavy criticism from not only Opposition leaders but many others on social media for his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday withdrew his remarks and said the statements were only his personal opinion.

महात्मा गांधी पर दिया ब्यान मेरा निज़ी ब्यान है । किसी की भावना को आहत न करे इसलिए मैं इसे वापिस लेता हूँ । — ANIL VIJ Minister (@anilvijminister) January 14, 2017

"Ever since khadi became linked with Gandhi's name, khadi (industry) has not been able to rise and it has been on a decline," Vij had earlier said. "Gandhi has such a name that since the day his picture was printed on the currency notes, the currency's devaluation began," Vij had further said. The Haryana minister had even said that Gandhi's image will be eventually removed from the currency notes too.

"It is good that Modi's photo replaced that of Gandhi in the calendar. Modi has a better brand name than Gandhi," Vij had said. Vij's foot-in-mouth remarks came after Modi's image replaced that of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi from the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the KVIC. Most employees and officials were taken aback to see the cover photo of the calendar and diary showing Modi weaving khadi on a large charkha, in the same classic pose as Gandhi.

Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar also took a dig at Vij for his remarks and sarcastically said that it would be good if Bapu's image was removed from notes because of the way corrupt leaders used them.

The way corrupt politicians use money for ill-practices it'll be good if Bapu is removed from notes: Tushar Gandhi,Gandhi's great-grandson pic.twitter.com/gdO5Y250iw — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

The patronised & organised campaign to abuse Bapu by PeeliChaddis continues I am certain they will be rewarded. — Tushar (@TusharG) January 14, 2017

Tushar had also criticised Modi earlier in the wake of KVIC diary-calendar controversy.

No sin in calling a spade a spade and a joker a joker on television. — Tushar (@TusharG) January 13, 2017

PM models for Polyvastra. Bapu wore Khaddar to Buckingham Palace not a ₹10/- Lakh suit. — Tushar (@TusharG) January 13, 2017

Gandhi was referring to his iconic great-grandfather's historic visit to Britain in 1931, when he met Britain's King George V and Queen Mary, clad in his trademark plain loincloth and a shawl.