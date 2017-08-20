Haryana health department busts sex determination racket at private clinic in Punjab

Chandigarh: A health department team from Haryana's Panchkula on Sunday busted an alleged sex determination racket being run at a private hospital in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The raid at the hospital was conducted after coordinating with the Fatehgarh Sahib deputy commissioner and chief medical officer, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Gauri Prashar Joshi said.

On a tip-off, a team from the Panchkula district administration sent a decoy customer, hailing from Haryana, to the hospital, she said.

The team then carried out a raid after the hospital staff conducted sex determination tests. They were caught red-handed with the amount paid by the decoy customer, the officer claimed in a release.

The department had information that some people from Haryana were being lured by the touts for sex determination test at the private hospital at Fatehgarh Sahib, Joshi said.

The officer said that Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000 was recovered from a doctor and a tout, respectively. During the raid, the team also discovered that the clinic was not registered, she said.

A case was being registered against the doctor, a helper and two touts. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Notably, both Haryana and Punjab are infamous for their adverse sex ratio.