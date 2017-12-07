Haryana HBSC open school exam results announced for classes 10 and 12; check your grades on bsehexam2017.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSC) declared its open school results for classes X and XII on Tuesday, media reports said.

Candidates can access their results from the BSEH official website, http://bsehexam2017.in/.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jagbir Singh, secretary of BSEH, said that a total of 52,226 students appeared for Class X exams in the state, out of which 13,390 students passed, an overall pass percentage of 25.62. In Class XII, the pass percentage came down to 23.67.

The examinations were held in Septemeber, the report added.

According to Times Now, the pass percentage of girls has been better than that of boys. Overall, however, more boys appeared and passed the examination.

BSEH conducts annual and supplementary examinations at secondary (Class X) and senior secondary (Class XII) levels, NDTV reported.

To check results, eligible candidates may follow these steps:

1) Visit the official website of Board of School education Haryana (BSEH)

2) Click on the respective link in the top Navigation bar for secondary and senior secondary results.

3) Enter roll number or name

4) Click on find result