Haryana Gurudwara collapse: One killed, eight injured as portion of shrine falls in Panipat

Panipat: A 30-year-old man was killed, while eight others were injured when a portion of a Gurudwara collapsed here on Monday, officials said.

The Gurudwara, where some construction work was going on, is located on the busy GT road, police said.

"Dheeraj, a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district has died in the incident," an official of the Civil hospital said.

He said some of the injured have been referred to various hospitals including at Delhi and Karnal.

As the Gurudwara is located on the busy National Highway 1, the collapse resulted in a traffic jam.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Panipat City) Atma Ram said rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident.

Police and fire department officials were still at the incident spot to see if any more persons could be trapped under the debris.