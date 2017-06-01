Haryana govt to conduct aerial surveys using drones to check encroachments

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to conduct aerial surveys, using drones, to keep a check on encroachment and illegal construction on government properties in the state. This was decided at a meeting of the Urban Local Bodies Department held on Thursday.

Initially, such survey would be conducted in Karnal, Gurugram and Faridabad districts as a pilot project, a spokesman said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who chaired the meeting, said that after the success of the pilot run, the project would be implemented in the remaining districts also.

Khattar gave the Urban Local Bodies Department a week's time to prepare a road-map and provide a timeline for the implementation of the project.

He also asked the department to take the assistance of Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and National Remote Sensing Authority (NRSA) for the satellite imagery of the areas and also for setting up of ground control points necessary for conducting the survey.

Haryana is the first state to set up 700 primary and secondary ground control points.

Khattar also directed the departments concerned to gather information or data about any illegal construction or encroachment on their land within a month so that action could be taken against those found guilty.

"He also asked the departments of urban local bodies, Town and Country Planning and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to ensure strict enforcement of laws against illegal encroachments and construction in their respective areas," the spokesman said.

The chief minister felt that the implementation of the project would initiate considerable reduction in the litigation and police cases. He said that a system would have to be put in place to keep a tab on illegal encroachments on the government property.