Haryana govt fires deputy advocate-general spotted carrying Ram Rahim's suitcase at CBI court

Haryana government's deputy advocate-general, Gurdas Singh Salwara, who was captured on camera carrying a suit case that belonged to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim after his conviction in a rape case on Friday, was sacked a day later, according to media reports.

In the incident outside the CBI court in Panchkula, Salwara is seen rushing to the Dera chief's help and lifting the orange-coloured bag. Rape-accused Ram Rahim was walking out of the court with his daughter after being found guilty.

NDTV reported that Salwara accompanied Ram Rahim, claiming to be his relative. The deputy advocate-general was fired on the recommendation of his senior, Haryana's advocate-general Baldev Raj Mahajan, the report said.

The move comes at a time when the Haryana administration is being accused of providing VIP treatment to the influential godman.

"He (Ram Rahim) is being treated like any other inmate. He is being provided with the same food and facilities and has not been provided with an air-conditioned cell. His Z-Plus security was withdrawn automatically after his arrest," Chief Secretary DS Dhesi told PTI.

The Haryana government also suspended Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police, alleging that a "defective" order by him allowed the crowd build-up in the district, Financial Express reported.