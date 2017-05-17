Haryana girls end hunger strike after govt issues notification for upgradation of school

The female students of a government high school in Haryana's Rewari district called off their hunger strike on Wednesday after the state government issued a notification to upgrade their school in the village to senior secondary, CNN News 18 reported.

The girls, studying in Class IX and X in Gothda Tappa Dahina village, broke their fast only after a local MLA met and showed them the written order.

The girls said they had complained to the sarpanch, who took up the matter with the authorities, but to no avail, so they had to resort to a hunger strike. On Friday, health of four girls deteriorated and they had to be shifted to hospital, according to Hindustan Times.

According to the notification, the school will be upgraded to senior secondary with effect from the 2017 admission session. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that a principal has been assigned for the upgraded school and admission procedure will start will start from Thursday, according to ANI.

Principal has been deputed there and from tomorrow admission procedure will start: Ram Bilas Sharma,Haryana Education Minister #Rewari — ANI (@ANI_news) May 17, 2017

Notification issued by Haryana government for upgradation of the Government High School in Rewari to the level of Senior Secondary School. pic.twitter.com/Wqp4FOLwar — ANI (@ANI_news) May 17, 2017

Around 80 girls of a government high school in Haryana had gone on an indefinite strike demanding upgradation of their institution, fearing they will be harassed if they travel to a senior secondary school located in a different village for higher studies. The stir by the girls, entered its sixth day on Monday. Of the 86 protesting students, 13 were on hunger strike, village head Suresh Chauhan told PTI. For higher education, girls of the village had to go to travel 3 km to Kanwali village, after Class X. The girls resorted to hunger strike after their complaints of being harassed by local boys went unheard, NewXreported.

Haryana: Demanding up-gradation of their institution to senior sec school,Girl students of Govt High School in Rewari continue hunger strike pic.twitter.com/fUliya9j2k — ANI (@ANI_news) May 17, 2017

“We fear harassment and molestation by youths of other villages and hence, we are demanding upgradation of our school up to Class XII," one of the girls on hunger strike had said. The protesters said they would not stop until the government accepted their demand.

Meanwhile, the district education authorities said since the school did not fulfill the minimum condition required for the senior secondary level, it could not be upgraded.

“At least 150 students are required in Class IX and X for the senior secondary upgrade but the Dahina village school has just 86 students in both classes,” said Dharmbir Balrodia, District Education Officer (DEO), Rewari.

With inputs from PTI