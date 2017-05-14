Haryana gangrape case: State announces Rs 10.5 lakh aid for victim's family

Chandigarh: Financial assistance of Rs 10.5 lakh was announced on Sunday for the family of a young woman who was gang-raped and killed in Haryana last week.

As the 23-year old woman was a Dalit, the state welfare department would provide Rs 8.5 lakh to her family under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"The remaining Rs 2 lakh will be given by the Red Cross," Sonipat Deputy Commissioner K Makrand Pandurang told PTI over phone.

The mutilated body of the woman was found near the Industrial Model Township in Urban Estate, Rohtak, on 11 May, two days after she had gone missing.

Stray dogs had bitten away the victim's face and lower portion of her body which was spotted by a passer-by.

The woman, said to be a divorcee, had been kidnapped from Sonipat on 9 May and taken to Rohtak in a car, police said.

The Haryana Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

The police have already arrested two men including the one who they claimed was her "jilted lover".