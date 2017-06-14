Haryana court issues non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev in 'beheading' remark case

Rohtak (Haryana): A court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against yoga guru Baba Ramdev in a case over his remarks made in 2016 against those refusing to raise the slogan of 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal issued the warrant against Ramdev and fixed 3 August as the next date of hearing in the case.

On 12 May, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev.

"The order follows Ramdev's failure to appear before the court yet again Wednesday. He also failed to appear despite summons and a bailable warrant," counsel for the complainant in the case OP Chugh said.

Baba Ramdev had made the remarks at a Sadbhawana Sammelan here in April 2016, which was called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. He had said that but for the rule of law, he would have "beheaded" lakhs of people for refusing to chant Bharat mata ki jai.

On 2 March, Goyal had issued summons to Baba Ramdev after a complaint was filed by Congress leader and former Haryana minister Subhash Batra seeking registration of an FIR against the yoga guru.

Goyal had then directed Ramdev to furnish Rs 1 lakh personal surety during the execution of the warrant and also to appear in court on 14 June.